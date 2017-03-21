× RECIPE: Crock Pot Hot Pizza Dip

Crock Pot Hot Pizza Dip

8 ounce package cream cheese, softened

15 oz. jar pizza sauce

1/3 cup onion, finely chopped

1 ½ cups shredded pizza-blend cheese

2.5 oz. can sliced black olives, drained

3.5 oz. package pepperoni, sliced or chopped

Round butter crackers or chips

Spread your softened cream cheese evenly across the bottom of your crock pot. Pour your pizza sauce evenly on top of your cream cheese. Spread your pepperoni over top, reserving several to top your dish. Sprinkle on your onion, cheese and olives. Top with your remaining pepperoni. Cover and cook on high for 1-2 hours, until the cheese melts.

Makes 8-12 servings.

Notes from Kim: Kim used light 1/3 less fat cream cheese, more onion and black olives for more phytonutrients! She also used mini pepperonis to save chopping time.

Recipe created by and courtesy of Cris Goode, http://www.RecipesThatCrock.com