RECIPE: Deluxe Biscuit Pizza Bake

Deluxe Biscuit Pizza Bake

1 pound ground sausage

16 frozen buttermilk biscuits (or 2 tubes (12 oz. each) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits)

1 package (3.5 oz.) sliced pepperoni

1 can (4 oz.) mushroom stems and pieces, drained

½ cup chopped onion

1 green bell pepper, finely chopped

1 jar (12 oz.) pizza sauce

1 cup shredded pizza-style cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

Pull biscuits out of freezer, place on plate and let thaw. In a skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink. Drain. Quarter biscuits and place evenly in a greased 9×13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle sausage over biscuits. Layer with pepperoni, green bell pepper, onion, mushroom, pizza sauce and top with cheeses. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

Makes about 8 servings.

Notes from Kim: Kim used hot sausage, 4 oz. package mini pepperonis, ¾ cup chopped onion, 16 jar pizza sauce and cooked for 40-45 minutes until biscuits were completely done.

Recipe created by and courtesy of Liz Kelsay http://www.FarmWifeCooks.com