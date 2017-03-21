× Second tornado drill tonight; A look back at the big tornado outbreaks in state history

STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL

It’s severe weather preparedness week in Indiana and our second statewide tornado drill will be conducted just after 7:30 PM Tuesday. We hope you will participate. Have the discussion with your family and create a severe weather plan. Know where to go when a Tornado WARNING is issued.

TORNADO HISTORY IN INDIANA

We average 20 tornadoes in Indiana annually – the most 72 in 2011!

The largest outbreak came on June 2, 1990 with 37 tornadoes across the state – the second most came in of all months – November 2013 when 33 tornadoes occurred on Sunday the 17th. A rare event for November and one of the rare times a HIGH risk for severe weather was assessed by the Storm Prediction center the night before.