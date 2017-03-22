× 14-year-old boy killed in Pike County ATV crash

PETERSBURG, Ind. — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has died following an ATV crash in southwestern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says in a statement that Kaleb S. Poehlein of Winslow lost control the ATV he was riding on Tuesday in Pike County and hit a small ditch. The department says the ATV went airborne, hit a tree and landed upside down.

The DNR says the boy wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Authorities say he had just passed another ATV operated by a 15-year-old Winslow boy at the time of the crash. That boy wasn’t hurt.