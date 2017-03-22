× Another cold night expected but a warming trend is soon to follow

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! It’s a beautiful day with sunshine but it’s cold out there! Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s this afternoon and we’re in for another cold night. If you’re headed out tonight, plan on having your coat as it’ll drop to the 30s after sunset. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s with a mostly clear sky and light east wind.

Thursday will bring an increase in cloud cover as temperatures go up to the low 50s. We’ll also have a slight chance of a shower in the evening with breezy southeast winds.

Friday will be very warm in central Indiana! Temperatures will go up to the low 70s for highs with a mix of sun and clouds and strong south winds.

Showers and t-storms are expected at times Saturday and Sunday as a strong low-pressure system moves in. Temperatures will range from the mid-60s to the low 70s during the weekend. –Danielle Dozier