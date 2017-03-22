Audience in disbelief after ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant botches puzzle in epic fail

Sounds like Kevin needs to brush up on his Tennessee Williams.

The “Wheel of Fortune” contestant missed an easy one Tuesday when he couldn’t seem to solve a puzzle that was readily apparent to most viewers.

The board, which read “A Streetcar Na_ed Desire,” was missing only a single letter. The missing letter, of course, is an “m” for “A Streetcar Named Desire,” the award-winning play from Tennessee Williams that was adapted into an award-winning movie starring Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh.

But Kevin, who decided to spin the wheel instead of solving the puzzle, didn’t call for an “m.” Instead, he asked for a “k.”

Since “A Streetcar Naked Desire” isn’t the title of a famous play, the audience let out a collective sigh of disbelief.

Making the whiff even more disheartening, Kevin had his chance to solve the puzzle because the previous contestant went bankrupt.

Fortunately, the next contestant, Lisa, solved the puzzle. Host Pat Sajak took it all in stride.

“Although you got the right answer, I’d rather see Kevin’s play. But that’s just me,” Sajak told Lisa after she successfully solved the puzzle.

He also gave one bit of advice to Kevin at the end of the episode.

“Well, Kevin, you were like at the one-yard-line a couple of times. The nice thing I can tell from meeting you, you’re a nice guy, and I’ll bet you have really nice friends, they’re not going to make any remarks to you, they’re not going to give you any grief at all,” Sajak said. “Good luck with that.”

Kevin won $1,000 on the show.