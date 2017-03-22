× Chilliest day of the week but bright sunshine all day!

Colder, drier air is building in from the north courtesy of high pressure (dry, stable, sinking air). This will insure a bright day, while temperatures run below seasonal averages. Today will mark the coldest day of the week but at least it will be a quiet one. Just be sure to grab both the sunglasses and winter coats while venturing out.

Clouds will be on the increase in the days ahead with a few weak rain chances Thursday night and into Friday morning. Better rain and storm chances will be increasing by the weekend but some dry time is expected through the weekend with temperatures running above average!