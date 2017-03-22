× Construction along Illinois Street near Union Station snarling morning rush hour traffic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Utility work near Union Station along Illinois Street has been a sore subject for drivers coming into downtown Indianapolis from the south side.

Work in the area was to have been confined to just one lane being blocked for the project that is scheduled to be wrapped up by month’s end.

However workers have had to block off two of the four north bound Illinois lanes just past South Street to accommodate the work which has caused severe morning rush hour backups.

Drivers are encouraged to use either West or Meridian Street or Madison Avenue as alternate routes if hoping to avoid some of the lengthy morning rush hour backups.