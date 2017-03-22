Family member of murdered Delphi teen, Abby Williams, speaks out for first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANTON, Mich. - A family member of Abby Williams has spoken to the media for the first time since the Delphi teen and her friend Liberty German were murdered in Carroll County.

Lucy Hubbard, the great aunt of Abby, spoke to FOX17 in Grand Rapids Wednesday about how her family is dealing with Abby's death.

"Never, ever do you expect that you're going to get that call that this little 13-year-old girl and her friend are dead," said Hubbard.

Lucy's brother, Cliff, is the grandfather of Abby Williams. She said the weekend before the murders, Cliff took the day off to drive to Delphi where he bought her a ball and glove for softball that she recently signed up for.

Hubbard said Abby and her mother moved to Delphi to live with the teen's grandmother shortly after she was born.

Though Grandpa Cliff remained in west Michigan, Hubbard said he never wavered from taking time to see Abby, who he called his "bumblebee."

"She was a special little girl and she had a grandpa that dearly loved her...and we all loved her."