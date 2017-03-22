× ‘Humans vs. Zombies’ game prompts shelter in place at Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. – The sighting of a “Humans vs. Zombies” player prompted a shelter in place at Ball State Wednesday afternoon.

Police issued the alert after multiple people reported seeing a person with a gun.

Officers quickly located the individual in question and determined the situation was nonthreatening. An “all clear” message was sent out with 20 minutes.

“We work with the campus community to speak up if they see something. They did in this instance, and that was exactly the correct thing to do,” said James Duckham, Ball State’s director of public safety.

Ball State is urging people participating in the popular live-action game to exercise good judgment about any potential items that could be perceived as weapons.