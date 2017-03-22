Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett to introduce ‘It’s My City’ beautification initiative

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett wants everyone to do their part to keep Indy beautiful.

The mayor and other community leaders will announce the “It’s My City” initiative Wednesday. The program calls for residents to help make Indianapolis a cleaner, greener city. It aims to clean up neighborhoods and expand greenspaces, among other goals.

Officials from Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Eli Lilly and IU Health will join Hogsett for Wednesday’s announcement, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Douglass Park.

The program is inspired in part by late Indianapolis Mayor William Hudnut, who challenged Indy residents to put litter in its place with the “Hudnut Hook.” Hudnut’s leadership led to the founding of the Clean City Committee, which is now Keep Indianapolis Beautiful.

Hogsett introduced a new public service ad called “The Hogsett Hook” in which he tries to mimic Hudnut’s locally famous hook shot from a PSA that aired in 1977.

Learn more about the initiative at this website.