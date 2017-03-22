× Officials: ‘Humans vs. Zombies’ game places Ball State campus on lockdown Wednesday

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police at Ball State gave the all clear to Wednesday afternoon’s active shooter threat after the person sighted was actually playing a popular live-action game, “Humans vs. Zombies”.

After receiving multiple notifications of a possible shooter, police issued an alert and cleared campus of any potential harm within 20 minutes.

“We work with the campus community to speak up if they see something. They did in this instance, and that was exactly the correct thing to do,” said James Duckham, Ball State’s director of public safety.

Ball State is urging people participating in popular live-action games to exercise good judgement about any potential items that could be perceived as weapons.