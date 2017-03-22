× Police investigating alleged stabbing of 15-year-old Vermillion County girl Wednesday

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Vermillion County are investigating an alleged attack on a 15-year-old girl Wednesday.

According to authorities, they received the 911 call from the victim at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday reporting the attack.

When they arrived, they found the victim unconscious on the kitchen floor and suffering from a wound to her upper right leg.

The teen was reportedly stabbed with a knife by an unknown assailant, described as a male with a black mask, who had entered the residence through a window.

She was transported to Union Hospital of Clinton with a serious leg wound.

Police spent several minutes searching the neighborhood, wooded area and nearby roadways, but found nothing suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing, and at this time, investigators do not believe there is a public safety concern. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact police at 765-653-4114.