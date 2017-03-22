× Richmond pet owners could face up to $500 in fines for barking dogs

RICHMOND, Ind. – Richmond pet owners must follow new restrictions about barking dogs or else face a fine. The city council approved a barking and howling ordinance on Monday with a 7-2 vote.

Under the new ordinance, police can write a citation to a pet owner if their dog barks continuously for 10 minutes or intermittently for 20 minutes overnight.

Owners can also get a citation if their pet barks continuously for 20 minutes or intermittently for 30 minutes during the day without being provoked.

The citation for a first offense is $50; second offense is $100, third offense is $250, and residents must pay a $500 fine for every offense after that.