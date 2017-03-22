Urban energy, modern romance...sounds like pop bands! But they are two of the biggest fashion trends you'll see this spring. Our style expert Danielle Smith stopped by to tell us how to incorporate these trends into your everyday look.
Spring fashion trends
-
Spring fashion
-
Hot home decor trends
-
Affordable family Spring Break plans
-
Rain eases as temperatures continue their climb into the weekend
-
Lowe’s plans to hire nearly 900 seasonal employees in Indianapolis
-
-
Colder tonight and Wednesday with a warming trend into the weekend
-
A warming trend is on the way for central Indiana
-
Spring string to end abruptly; Storms threaten Friday night then Winter returns
-
Majority of road construction to go into hiatus until next spring
-
April-like warmth for the next week; Temperatures run 20° to 25° above normal
-
-
2017 food trends
-
2017 beauty trends
-
Orbitz travel trends