× Minister says man shot by police at UK Parliament, police investigate other violent incidents in vicinity

LONDON –The leader of Britain’s House of Commons says a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Liddington also said there were “reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity.”

London’s police said officers had been called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge, near the parliament at approximately 2:40 p.m.

The incident occurred as parliament was in session. Proceedings in the House of Commons were suspended.

The London Underground station of Westminster is closed because of the incident.

Britain’s MI5 says it is too early to say if the incident is terror-related.