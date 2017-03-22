Indianapolis woman getting into shower discovers intruder watching her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis woman says she is still shaken after discovering a man in her apartment who was watching her as she was getting into the shower.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Westlake Apartments on the west side. Joi Gillespie, 21, says she was completely undressed and preparing to step into the shower when she suddenly saw a man standing in her living room. She says the man was simply standing in the corner of her apartment, looking into the bathroom at her.

“I was completely naked the entire time,” Gillespie said. “So it wouldn’t have been much for him to try to attack me or anything. He was much taller than me.”

But he never attacked, Gillespie said. He just stood there maintaining eye contact with her.

“I don’t know what color pants he had on because I was looking at his eyes the entire time,” Gillespie said.

After screaming at the man to “get out” for about a minute, Gillespie says she slammed her bathroom door.

“And I started to pace a little bit, like ‘Oh my God, what am I going to do,’” she said.

Gillespie says she waited for about 30 seconds, hoping the man would leave while her bathroom door was closed. Then, she decided to have a look out into the living room.

“So I open up my door, and he’s still in my living room,” she said.

Another minute went by with Gillespie screaming at the man to leave before he started to back out of the apartment, she said.

“The whole instance, all while I’m yelling at him get out of my house, I’m completely naked,” Gillespie said.

Eventually, Gillespie says the man backed out of her sliding back door and casually walked away.

“His eyes got big and he said ‘Oh (expletive),’” she said. “And that was the only thing that he said.”

Gillespie says the man came in her apartment through her sliding back door, which she had accidentally left unlocked after taking out her trash that morning. A mistake she says she’ll never make again.

“My music was playing and my shower was running,” she said. “So he knew somebody was at home.”

Gillespie says she did not recognize the man, who she described as tall, skinny and wearing a gray hoodie at the time.

She reported the incident to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and approached her apartment management about breaking her lease at the Westlake Apartments.

Brian Moore, with Flaherty & Collins Properties issued a statement about the incident:

“Though we are disappointed to lose a resident, we will certainly be letting the resident out of her lease, as we understand this is an unsettling experience. We have reminded residents to lock their doors and to report any suspicious activity so that we can help address any issues.”

Property managers also said they would be discussing the incident with security officer who patrol the property.

Gillespie says she doesn’t know what the man’s intentions were when he came into her apartment. She says he never made any threatening moves and never tried to take anything from the apartment.

“I definitely have learned a bunch of lessons,” she said. “Lock your doors, be aware of your surroundings.”

She is already looking for a new place to live.

“I’m never going back to that apartment building,” she said.