Pay it forward for World Water Day! Millions around the world don't have access to clean water. Evan McBroom from World Vision stopped by with more on a 6k you can participate in, that can help provide water to those who need it.
World Water Day
-
South Korea says North Korea fired projectile into ocean
-
Corpus Christi, Texas, tells residents not to use tap water
-
Officials: Dam water level continues to drop
-
LATEST: Damaged dam work continues; evacuated homes burglarized
-
Disney parks are getting pricier
-
-
Damaged dam: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of flood concerns
-
Judge denies Native American tribes’ request to stop Dakota Access Pipeline
-
US says China will return seized underwater drone; Trump slams Beijing
-
Damaged dam: 188,000 Evacuating residents stuck in gridlock traffic
-
Some Hatchimals hatched into duds on Christmas morning
-
-
Barack Obama kitesurfs while on vacation with Richard Branson
-
Suspect in Istanbul nightclub attack captured by police
-
US carrier starts ‘routine’ patrols in South China Sea