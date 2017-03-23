Butler president visits FOX59 Red Couch ahead of Sweet 16 game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- As the Butler Bulldogs prepare to play in the Sweet 16, Butler President James Danko stops by the FOX59 Red Couch to chat with Fanchon Stinger.

The two spoke basketball, this year's team and why being back in the NCAA Sweet 16 is not only good for Butler but also good for central Indiana.

Danko outlines the Butler 2020 plan and how the move to the Big East Conference fits in.

He also gives more details on how he envisions Butler becoming a national think tank for business.

The goal is to have more resources for businesses, students and the Indianapolis community that are Butler-driven and community focused.