Celebrate National Chip and Dip Day with Slow Cooker Big Mac Dip

Posted 4:30 AM, March 23, 2017, by

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Slow Cooker Big Mac Dip
Yield: Comfortably serves 6 to 8 people
Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 pound Velveeta
  • 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese
  • 3 Roma tomatoes, diced and seeded
  • 1/2 cup French dressing
  • 1/4 cup sweet pickle relish
  • 2 teaspoons white vinegar

Directions

  1. Brown ground beef in skillet and drain; add to slow cooker
  2. Cut Velveeta into small cubes and add to slow cooker
  3. Add cream cheese, tomatoes, French dressing, relish, and vinegar to slow cooker.
  4. Cover and cook on high for 1 hour or on low for about 3 hours
  5. Stir and serve with chips

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen