Celebrate National Chip and Dip Day with Slow Cooker Big Mac Dip
Slow Cooker Big Mac Dip
Yield: Comfortably serves 6 to 8 people
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 pound Velveeta
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese
- 3 Roma tomatoes, diced and seeded
- 1/2 cup French dressing
- 1/4 cup sweet pickle relish
- 2 teaspoons white vinegar
Directions
- Brown ground beef in skillet and drain; add to slow cooker
- Cut Velveeta into small cubes and add to slow cooker
- Add cream cheese, tomatoes, French dressing, relish, and vinegar to slow cooker.
- Cover and cook on high for 1 hour or on low for about 3 hours
- Stir and serve with chips
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen