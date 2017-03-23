× Colts sign long snapper Joe Fortunato

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Another day, another roster addition for the Indianapolis Colts.

An ultra-busy offseason on the personnel front continued Thursday with the team signing free-agent long snapper Joe Fortunato. Unlike the vast majority of other recent acquisitions, the latest comes with no NFL experience.

Fortunato, a 6-5, 240-pounder, has yet to step on the field at the professional level. He appeared in 46 games at Delaware from 2012-15.

The addition of Fortunato offers some level of competition for incumbent long snapper Matt Overton. Creating positional competition has been a big part of general manager Chris Ballard’s offseason approach.

Overton has been the Colts’ long snapper since being signed as a free agent in April 2012. He’s under contract through 2018 with a base salary of $900,000 this season and $1 million in ’18.

The Colts have relied on continuity at that position. Since 1994, they’ve had just three primary long snappers: Overton, Justin Snow (2000-2011) and Bradford Banta (1994-99).