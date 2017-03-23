IMPD focuses efforts on violent east side neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- One of Indianapolis' roughest neighborhoods is grabbing the attention of city leaders who are vowing to fight violent crime there.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach held a "Call to Action" meeting for the area of 10th and Rural on the east side Thursday. Police, Mayor Hogsett, community leaders and members were all in attendance.

"Some of the things that we've been doing as a police department haven't necessarily worked so we've got to change that up, we've got to engage more," Chief Roach said.

Police said you are more than 300 percent more likely to be involved in a non-fatal shooting in that area than other parts of the city.

Now, their goal is more community engagement, building a relationship between the people in area and police and helping organize volunteers.

"We have to make sure the issues that are involved in this community are known to people that can actually provide resources," Chief Roach said.

Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition said it's considering ways it can help.

"We're losing too many young people to violence, this senseless violence, and I think as a city I think we have the tools that is necessary to reduce the violence," Rev. Charles Harrison said.

Chief Roach and Mayor Hogsett are planning to walk the area this weekend. Police said they'd like to hold more meetings in different areas of town. ​