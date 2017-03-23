Indianapolis has plenty to offer for a spring break staycation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The weather already feels like spring in central Indiana, and local experts say you don’t have to leave to have a great spring break!

Here are just a few things you can do around Indy, and we start with the White River State Park.

“The White River State Park has a great deal called a park pass where you get a voucher for each of the six attractions at White River State Park at a 25% discount,” said Jennifer Hanson, senior communications director with Downtown Indy.

Those discounts are for the Indianapolis Zoo, the Indianapolis Indians, the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art, the Indiana State Museum, the NCAA Hall of Champions, and the IMAX, which is currently playing Beauty and the Beast.

There's also Circus Day at the Indiana Historical Society. It's the 16th Annual Circus Day and admission is free this Saturday.

“It's a fun filled day. We have a circus family coming from Ohio that does magic tricks and all kinds of interactive things with our guests and with the kids,” said Natalie Palmer, director of special events for the Indiana Historical Society.

“It's a typical festival atmosphere where you buy tickets for concessions and games. You also get punches for those games and then you can turn those punch cards in for wonderful prizes to take home,” Palmer said.

If you’d like to attend a local sporting event, there are plenty to choose from for spring break. That includes the Indiana Pacers who play at home six times between March 24 and April 12 as they wrap up the regular season and pursue a playoff berth.

Here’s an event for kids, parents and for dog lovers. It's called "Paws and Think" at the Eiteljorg Museum and is part of the "Dogs: Faithful and True" exhibit.

“It’s a big bargain because you get to come in and see the exhibition, and you are introduced to all aspects of the collection. There are interactive things for all ages. It's really fun for kids, but it's also fun for grandparents and kids interacting,” said Jennifer Mcnutt, curator at the Eiteljorg.

Some of those interactive things include doing drawings of your own dog, learning about all kinds of canines, and in some cases, petting pups during some of the big weekend events.

The Indiana Repertory Theatre is putting on “Stuart Little” through March 26. The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is performing its “Sci-Fi Spectacular,” a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Star Trek, on March 31 and April 1. Another great event is “Motown the Musical” from March 28 through April 2 at the Old National Centre.

Kids and parents can also catch Cinderella at Peewinkle’s Puppet Studio March 23 through April 15. For a complete list of Indianapolis events, visit DowntownIndy.org.