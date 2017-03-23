× Lane restrictions to start next week along State Road 37 near Paoli for bridge projects

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced that lane restrictions will be in place along State Road 37 near the Underwood Hollow area about 7 miles south of Paoli starting Monday, March 27th.

Contractors will begin working on two projects at the same time to rehabilitate the two bridges near Underwood Hollow Road. One phase of the project will replace a box culvert south of the intersection while the next phase will be a pavement overlay on the bridge spanning Hogs Defeat Creek.

During this project, traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary signal. The entire project is expected to take until mid-August, weather permitting.

INDOT urges motorists to obey the posted speed limit and limit distractions while driving in work zones.