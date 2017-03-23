Boone County man accused of stalking victim finally behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. -- A Boone County man is behind bars for allegedly stalking a woman for months.

David Johnson is facing numerous charges for stalking and invasion of privacy. His alleged victim had filed a protective order against him, but according to court documents, Johnson violated it multiple times. An arrest warrant was filed this month.

So why did it take so long to arrest Johnson?

The Boone County Prosecutor's office staff told FOX59 they were simply trying to build a strong case for court.

Despite this case, victim advocates want to make sure people are getting a protective order if they don't feel safe, because it does work.

“It gives our prosecutors, it gives our judges, and it gives law enforcement the tool and the documentation they need to gather the evidence that they need," said Pascal Fettig, the Executive Director at Mental Health America of Boone County. "The first contempt of a protective order, that may not be enough to incarcerate somebody or to send out a warrant.”

Fettig wants to make sure victims also know there are so many resources available to help them outside of the justice system. He wishes he could've helped the victim in this case find someplace safe to stay.

"This was a dangerous situation. This guy was persistent," he said. "It’ll always be a piece of paper. But if we give law enforcement, the judges, and the prosecutors, and the attorneys the right tools, then our victims will be more protected.”