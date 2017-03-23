× Man sentenced to 90 years for molesting children at wife’s day care in Greencastle

GREENCASTLE, Ind.– A Greencastle man found guilty of child molestation last month was sentenced Thursday to 90 years in jail.

Police arrested Michael Nussbaum at his house in June of 2015 on eight counts of child molesting.

Detectives began their investigation a year before when they were contacted by Putnam County Department of Child Services. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned Nussbaum molested three female victims at or near his residence between 2006-2007.

The victims, between the ages of 4-7, attended his wife’s in-home day care operation.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Nussbaum molested one of the victims at least five times a week. Another victim told police that Nussbaum told her if she told anyone what he did to her, he would hurt her sister and her dog.

The day care is no longer operational.