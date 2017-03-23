× Man who fired 9 shots at IMPD officer sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 20 years on Monday for attempted murder of an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer.

Kennic Brown pleaded guilty earlier this month to attempted murder (level 1 felony) for shooting a firearm at an officer on December 22, 2015.

Prior to the shooting, Brown led IMPD officers on a nine-minute, high-speed chase and crashed the vehicle he was driving into a home on the southeast side of Indianapolis near South Keystone Avenue and East Minnesota Street.

As the IMPD officer pulled his vehicle behind the crashed vehicle, Brown fired nine gunshots out of the back window of his vehicle in the direction of the officer. One of the bullets struck the side of the officer’s police vehicle and others struck nearby homes.

Brown fled the scene and was arrested in Detroit on January 18, 2016. He had active warrants for resisting law enforcement, drunk driving, and possession of a controlled substance.