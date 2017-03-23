× Ohio police find veteran’s badly decomposed body, charge 3 people for stealing his benefits

WAINWRIGHT, Ohio — An Ohio sheriff says deputies have found a family living with a Vietnam veteran’s decomposing body and stealing his benefits.

Investigators say they think 71-year-old Bob Harris had been dead for several months.

The Tuscarawas County sheriff said Wednesday deputies checked on the man after being told he was living in a home with the family and had not been seen lately. Neighbors confirmed to WJW-TV that they hadn’t seen him in a while.

Deputies say they found the man’s body Tuesday, mostly skeletonized and in the living room. The body was uncovered, lying in the open and decomposing only feet away from where the residents slept, WJW-TV reports.

Police say they have video footage of one of the residents making withdrawals using his Social Security benefits card.

Authorities have charged Brian Sorohan and Stacy Sorohan with abuse of a corpse and theft of a credit card. Their 18-year-old daughter was charged with abuse of a corpse.

There are no court records indicating whether they have an attorney to speak for them or home telephone listings so they can be contacted.

