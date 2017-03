× One on one with Andrew Dakich

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Michigan guard, Andrew Dakich has big shoes to fill. His father, Dan was a player and a coach at Indiana University and is now a successful sports radio host in Indianapolis, but the younger Dakich is well on his way. Indy Sports Central’s Chris Hagan goes one on one with the Zionsville High School alum before his Wolverines take on Oregon in the Sweet 16 in Kansas City.