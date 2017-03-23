× Police seeking man who walked away from group home; 2 found safe

INDIANAPOLIS – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are asking the public’s help in locating a man who walked away from a group home.

On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of McFarland Road just after 1 a.m. Officers were informed that 25-year-old Jacob Denny, 19-year-old David Booher, and 18-year-old Andrew Lewis all walked away from the group home.

Booher was found in Bloomington, police said. Denny has also been found safe, but police didn’t say where he was found. They are still searching for Lewis.

Detectives believe he is with his mother, Kyla Butcher, who is driving a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer with a paper tag #G961063

Police say all three have verbal, physical aggressive traits, suicidal tendencies, mood disorders, seizures, and cannot make decisions on their own.

Missing Persons detectives were notified and responded to the scene. Officers and detectives continue to search the area and are seeking the public’s assistance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lewis is asked to call police at 911 or Marion County Communication at 317-327-3811.