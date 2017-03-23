× UPDATE: Vice President Mike Pence won’t attend Butler game after all due to health care bill vote

UPDATE (March 24, 2017)– Vice President Pence’s office has confirmed that he will not be attending Butler’s game tonight and will stay in Washington, D.C. ahead of tonight’s vote on the American Healthcare Act.

Original story:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – According to Butler Coach Chris Holtmann, Vice President Mike Pence will be in attendance to cheer on Butler in their Sweet 16 game on Friday.

Holtmann mentioned the news in his Thursday afternoon press conference prior to the big game against North Carolina.

Karen Pence graduated from Butler where she received a Master’s and Bachelor’s in elementary education. Mike Pence went to Hanover College and Indiana University Law School in Indianapolis.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued temporary flight restrictions starting on Friday for “VIP movement.”

Butler faces North Carolina Friday at 7:09 p.m. on CBS4.