Utah governor signs .05 DUI limit, strictest in US

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Utah’s governor has signed legislation giving the state the strictest DUI threshold in the country.

Gov. Gary Herbert’s office announced Thursday evening that the Republican had approved the measure lowering the blood alcohol limit to 0.05 percent from 0.08 percent. He had told reporters Thursday morning that he intended to sign it because it will save lives.

Groups representing Utah restaurants and the ski and snowboarding industry had urged him to veto the measure, saying it would hurt tourism and punish responsible drinkers.

Conservative groups, auto safety organizations and the National Transportation Safety Board supported the move, saying it would make people think twice about drinking and driving.

Herbert’s office said they were inundated with calls about the bill, mostly from people urging him to veto it.

Utah’s new threshold would take effect on Dec. 30, 2018.