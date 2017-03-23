Warm up begins as snow season nears its end; Update on the lack of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video TEMPERATURE ON THE RISE The warm up has begun. Clouds are thickening up as a warm front approaches.

The temperatures are going to surge taking us from mid February arty levels Wednesday to early May levels Friday afternoon. We are forecasting a 43-degree temperature change from Thursday morning to Friday afternoon.

The warm front will bring with few spotty showers with it later tonight. After the front passes - winds will increase and temperatures will rise. The 70-degree high Friday in the warmest in nearly a month and will be the third 70-degree day of the season. First time since the 74° season high set on February 24th.

SNOW FOR THE SEASON