92-year-old woman with dementia located 119 miles from home with flat tire on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana State Police and INDOT Hoosier Helper workers help a 92-year-old woman with dementia safely reunite with her family.

Aaron Thomas located a disabled vehicle on I-65 southbound near Southport Road on Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. He noticed the vehicle had a flat tire and offered to help change it. As he spoke with the driver for a few minutes he realized she seemed a bit confused.

Thomas called ISP Trooper Kelly Lazzell and they learned that the woman had traveled 119 miles from her home in Warsaw to visit a friend in Indianapolis.

Lazzell said “unfortunately she could not remember her friend’s name or where she lived.”

Thomas and Lazzell spent nearly two hours with the woman, and with help from ISP dispatchers, they were able to reach her family and make arrangements for them to pick her up at a local hospital.

She had not been reported missing, however, her family was not aware she had left the Warsaw area.

Thomas and Lazzell’s willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty potentially saved a life.