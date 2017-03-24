× Butler falls to UNC in the Sweet 16

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Bulldogs could not have gotten off to a worse start in their Sweet 16 match up with the top-seeded Tar Heels. Butler led for only 34 seconds in the first half while UNC led for 18 minutes and 54 seconds and that set the tone for the rest of the game.

“They’re too good of team to put yourself in that big of a hole,” senior Andrew Chrabascz said in the locker room following the loss. “Every run that we made, they just made a three or some big bucket and we just made a turnover or something. With a team like that and any team in the tournament, you just can’t have that.”

The loss was especially hard for the seniors who poured everything they had into the program to get the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011.

“This is the last time I’m taking off this jersey,” senior Tyler Lewis said fighting back tears. “I really don’t want to take it off right now. I might just keep it on all night. It’s going to be hard, because I know once I take it off I’m never going to put it on again.”

“I wish we still had more,” Chrabascz said. “We just didn’t execute enough on defense.”