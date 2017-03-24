Butler looks to leverage basketball success to help save lives 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Butler University is hoping the success of its basketball team this season on the court, will help it to help others in need off it.

Former Butler standout Andrew Smith passed away last year from leukemia.

In his honor the school partnered with Be The Match to create the Project 44 initiative.

The goal of the program is to register enough potential donors in the match registry to save 44 lives.

The ration of registrants to matches is 1:430.

To meet the goal of saving 44 lives, it’s estimated 18,920 new registry members are needed.

One of Smith’s former teammates, Chase Stigall, joined the registry after Andrew’s death and ended up providing a life-saving transplant to a young child.

Stigall is heading to this year’s Final Four in Phoenix to encourage players and coaches to also join the registry.

The sign-up process is simple, painless, and takes less than five minutes to complete.

For more information on Be The Match or Project 44 click here.