Colts release defensive tackle Art Jones in move that will save $5.15 million in cap space

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In what represents non-breaking news, the Indianapolis Colts released Art Jones Friday.

The transaction has been expected and effectively closes the door on one of the team’s more expensive and unfulfilled forays into the NFL’s veteran free-agent market. It clears $5.15 million in space under the league’s salary cap.

Jones, 30, was part of former general manager Ryan Grigson’s 2014 free-agent class. He signed a five-year, $33 million contract that included $16 million in guarantees.

The Colts never received much of a return on their investment.

Jones appeared in just 17 games over three seasons, 11 as a starter. He missed extensive time with injuries – including the entire ’15 season after undergoing ankle surgery – and the first four games of last season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

In 17 games, Jones managed 54 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

After serving his four-game suspension last season, Jones was confident he would finally become the force the team envisioned.

“It’s a great organization and I’m happy and I’m blessed to have this opportunity right now,” he said. “I’m taking full advantage of it.”

Jones added he was eager to prove he was “the guy who they brought me here to be, staying healthy and just being accountable and giving it all for my teammates.”

Jones started eight games in ’16, but saw his season end in mid-December when he was placed on the injured reserve list with a groin injury.