Main Event Entertainment to open at old Latitude 360 location, plans to hire 172 people

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new entertainment venue opening at the old Latitude 360 location on the city’s north side is hosting a hiring event on Friday.

Main Event Entertainment will hold walk-in interviews for their new center located on East 82nd Street between the Interstate 465 exit of Keystone and Allisonville Road.

The interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their temporary office located at 3826 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis. There are 172 positions available.

The team is looking to hire bowl attendants, games attendants, cooks, servers, bartenders, technicians, party hosts and event coordinators. Anyone interested in being interviewed for a position is asked to bring a copy of their resume.

The company says it offers a unique experience featuring “state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, thrilling high ropes adventure courses, captivating game rooms featuring the latest video and amusement, stylish billiards, energetic bars and high-quality restaurants.”

Main Even Entertainment will open sometime this spring.

Latitude 360 closed earlier this year due to financial troubles. The tenant was accused of failing to pay rent, owing more than $3 million.