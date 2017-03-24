× Mock drafts offer advice to Colts, GM Chris Ballard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Chris Ballard has taken full advantage of the NFL’s free-agent market.

The first-time general manager seemingly has strengthened the flawed Indianapolis Colts roster he inherited by signing 10 veterans. He’s completely revamped the linebacker corps (Jabaal Sheard, John Simon, Sean Spence, Barkevious Mingo), replaced Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee (Jeff Locke), added proven depth on the offensive (Brian Schwenke) and defensive lines (Al Woods, Margus Hunt) and given quarterback Andrew Luck another intriguing target (Kamar Aiken).

Soon, the next domino in the offseason pursuit of personnel falls: the April 27-29 draft.

Ballard’s commitment to the draft is steadfast.

“You want to raise your own,’’ he said when introduced as Ryan Grigson’s successor. “We want to be a great drafting team. We want to have a sound structure and foundation in place where we’re producing players every year for the Colts.

“You have to produce three or four guys that are going to help you every single year.’’

The Colts possess seven picks in the draft, including No. 15 overall.

From our perspective, the influx of free-agent linebackers changes nothing. We understand those who believe the Colts might opt for a running back, cornerback or offensive lineman, but the team must continue to address its lack of a difference-making pass rusher. Consistent pressure on the quarterback enhances the effectiveness on the backend. A cornerback/safety’s best friend is a double-digit sack producer.

A look at how others project the Colts’ investing their first-round pick:

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: ILB Reuben Foster, Alabama.

Comment: Let’s be clear here: I don’t have Foster, a top-five talent, dropping here because of his bizarre combine ejection. He’s dropping here because not many teams above the Colts at No. 15 need a true inside linebacker. Indianapolis has done a solid job of upgrading its roster this offseason and picking Foster (6-0, 229) is another step toward defensive respectability.

ESPN’s Todd McShay: G Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky.

Comment: Rebuilding the offensive and defensive lines has to be a priority for the Colts. Edge rushers such as Takkarist McKinley or Charles Harris could make sense here, but Lamp is the best all-around offensive lineman in this draft . . . this kid is for real.

USA Today’s Nate Davis: RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford.

Comment: Even at 33, RB Frank Gore proved in 2016 his tank hasn’t run dry. But McCaffrey’s ability to play in space could open up a whole new world of possibilities when teaming him with fellow Stanford product Andrew Luck.

NFL.com’s Charley Casserly: OT Garett Bolles, Utah.

Comment: Andrew Luck gets some much-needed help in protection.

CBSSports.com’s Pete Prisco: ILB Reuben Foster, Alabama.

Comment: They have to get more speed on the field and Foster can provide that. The combine incident might drop him some, and the Colts wouldn’t mind that.

CBSSports.com’s Will Brinson: S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan.

Comment: Chuck Pagano gets to make this pick alongside Chris Ballard, instead of being told who he’s getting, which means that the Colts bring in a guy who is versatile.

CBSSports.com’s Rob Rang: RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State.

Comment: The best way to spark Andrew Luck and the Colts offense? A dynamic running back . . . Cook is a proven superstar with the soft hands and elusiveness to put Indianapolis right back in the playoff picture.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks: CB Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado.

Comment: The Colts need a young, athletic corner to play opposite Vontae Davis.

SI.com’s Chris Burke: LB Haason Reddick, Temple.

Comment: The Colts keep adding OLBs – John Simon, Barkevious Mingo, Jabaal Sheard. Here’s their chance to add a dynamic inside playmaker.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah: G Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky.

Comment: It’s not a sexy pick, but Lamp would team up with last year’s first-round selection (Ryan Kelly) and Jack Mewhort to provide a rock-solid interior offensive line.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski: CB Gareon, Ohio State.

Comment: Pairing Conley with veteran Vontae Davis at cornerback would vastly improve the Indianapolis Colts’ 27th-ranked pass defense.

WalterFootballCamp.com: CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama.

Comment: The Colts have numerous defensive issues to address . . . some young blood is needed at cornerback. (Humphrey would) be able to become Indianapolis’ No. 1 cornerback in the near future.

Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo: OLB Tim Williams, Alabama.

Comment: Even with the additions of John Simon and Jabaal Sheard in free agency, there’s still room for pass rushers in Indianapolis, especially a player like Tim Williams, who can make an immediate impact as a situational pass rusher.

Pro Football Weekly: OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin.

Comment: Chris Ballard debuts with a safe, sound pick to protect the franchise.

FoxSports.com: RB Leonard Fournette, LSU.