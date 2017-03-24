New program offers support for children of addicts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind. - A new program is focused on helping the youngest victims of the drug epidemic in central Indiana - the children of addicts.

Recovery Zone for Kids launched this month at the Brandywine Community Church. Every Thursday, children gather to talk about their experiences. One of the participants is 11-year-old Peyton Willits.

"You feel comfortable around them, you feel you can talk to these people," Willits said. "I know they’re having problems like I’m having problems."

The church has offered a recovery program for adults for several years. But, leaders saw a void in similar resources for kids.

"Too many times, kids don’t get help, they don’t have a program like this," said Michelle Willits, Peyton's mother. "They think they are the only ones struggling. Makes them isolate themselves."

So far, more than 35 kids have enrolled in the program.

"Children will walk in believing that they’ve caused a problem in their family because it happened while they were present ," said Jennifer McQueen, program director.

The children, who range from first to sixth grade, learn coping strategies and ways to manage their anxieties.

"We want them to learn the skills before there’s a major issue later in life that causes problems like criminal activity or drugs," McQueen said.

Willits' mom said she's already seeing positive changes in her son.

"We’re a whole different family than we were when we walked in the door here." Michelle Willitts said.

Through simple activities like coloring or games, the children get a chance to express themselves and relate to one another.

"It’s helped bring my family back together," Peyton Willits said.

For more information on Recovery Zone for Kids, contact Gina Colclazier at Brandywine Community Church (317)462-4777, ext. 104.