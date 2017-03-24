× North Carolina proves to be too much for the Bulldogs, Butler loses 92-80

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Butler’s run in the NCAA tournament is over.

The Bulldogs lost to North Carolina Friday night, 92- 80. The Tar Heels came out of the gate quick and were up on Butler 52-36 at the half.

Senior Andrew Chrabascz led the way for the Bulldogs with 21 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Kelan Martin added 16 off the bench. Butler could not contain Josh Jackson and Joel Berry, as they dropped 24 and 26 points.

Former Butler Coach Brad Stevens took tonight’s Celtics game off against the Suns to watch the Bulldogs.