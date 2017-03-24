× Quadruple murder inside Indy home remains unsolved after two years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two years ago, four people were shot to death inside a home on Indy’s near northwest side, but to this day no arrests have ever been made.

A number of friends and family got together at the scene Friday to remember the victims.

Some of the messages of love have faded, but other freshly written notes of grief have taken their place on the side of this home.

“I wrote two years have passed with no answers, but I promise to never give up. I love you all,” said Ivory Smith.

Smith’s mother Sherry Taylor, along with three others: Tiara Turner, Davon Whitlock and his mother Terrie Betties were gunned down inside the Harding street home on March 24, 2015, but the shooter has never been caught.

“These were four people whose lives were swept like nothing,” said family member Tia McBrady.

While two years long have passed since the murders, the pain of not knowing who stood in the doorway and opened fire with an assault weapon killing their four loved ones has never gone away.

“Our family has been suffering so badly. Every day it hurts so bad without them,” said McBrady.

“Police need help. We can’t solve it without the public’s help and that’s what it comes down to in this case,” said IMPD homicide Det. Marcus Kennedy.

Unfortunately, Det. Kennedy says there is very little physical evidence in the case.

“There’s not very much at all. As far as we can tell they never even entered the front room,” said Kennedy.

“I don’t want to give up on this case ever,” said Smith.

If nothing else, the family hopes the prayer vigil serves as a reminder to the public to call in the one tip police need to solve the case.

“We’re still visiting this house, leaving messages and waiting for answers and it’s sad,” said Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.