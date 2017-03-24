REVIEW: Life

Review by Dustin Heller

Life is the new science fiction horror film from Columbia Pictures and director Daniel Espinosa. Espinosa’s previous work includes the underrated Safe House and Child 44 . The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare and Olga Dihovichnaya. Life is rated R for language throughout, some sci-fi violence and terror.

The six-person crew aboard the International Space Station, located just outside the Earth’s atmosphere, has just received a sample taken from the planet Mars. During initial testing of the sample, the scientists on board determine this to be the first evidence of life outside of planet Earth. As the days pass on the space station, the alien specimen named “Calvin” begins to grow and show signs of intelligence.

Being held down by its containment box, Calvin stops growing and appears to be lifeless. This prompts the team to attempt to shock it back to life, but the attempt goes terribly wrong and upsets Calvin. With unparalleled strength and durability, Calvin is now on the loose and is in search of oxygen for his survival. It’s up to the crew hunt down and kill Calvin before he finds his way into the Earth’s atmosphere.

Life is a great example of how a horror movie should be made. It doesn’t rely on cheap jump scares or gross imagery but rather fills the entire theater with tension and keeps you on the edge of your seat with heart-pounding action. Not only is it genuinely scary, but it has a great story that develops the characters to where you truly care for their well-being.

Having a top-shelf cast headlined by Reynolds and Gyllenhaal definitely doesn’t hurt in that regard. I know the movie industry has come a really long way in regards to special effects and CGI, but there is not a minute in Life where it doesn’t feel like it is actually taking place in outer space. The cinematography is something to behold.

All in all, Life has managed to combine two genres (sci-fi and horror) that aren’t necessarily at the top of my list, and create one of the best films of the year thus far. This is a summer blockbuster caliber film at the end of March that needs to be seen on the big screen.

Grade: A