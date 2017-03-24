Roller coaster temperatures cause a spike in allergy cases at local hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - Over the past few months, there has been a roller coaster of temperatures. Doctors here in Central Indiana tell us those changes are causing a rise in seasonal allergies; causing more people to suffer from a runny nose, itchy eyes, and headaches.

“People call in or come in and say they have congestion, sneezing, and running nose, watery and itchy eyes. Sometimes their nose is itchy or their throat is starting to bother them,” said pediatric allergist at Riley Hospital for children at IU Health Dr. Kristen Kloepfer.

Sound familiar? Then you are one of the dozens of people battling seasonal allergies right now in central Indiana. Doctors across the area say they are seeing more people in their office complaining of weather related illnesses.

“We had that heat wave in February and then we saw an increase in tree pollen counts and that was at the same time we saw people come in complaining of allergy symptoms,” said Dr. Kloepfer.

The cause is the spikes and dips in temperatures and the lack of snow we have seen this year. The unusual weather pattern is a recipe for sneezing and headaches.

“What we are seeing is an early spike in pollen. Overall we have been seeing this trend over the past few years. Our winters are not as long, so the trees start to bud earlier and we start to see an increase in allergy symptoms earlier in the year,” said Dr. Kloepfer.

As the trees begin to bud doctors say more people will be making appointments, especially with a warm and wet weekend ahead.

“You will have symptoms pretty quickly after exposure,” said Dr. Kloepfer.

Before you head out and enjoy the nice sunny weather this weekend, prepare yourself for the allergens that will be in the air. Use an antihistamine or nasal spray to stop the symptoms.