× Warmest day of 2017 but remember the snowstorm on this date?

LATE MARCH SNOW STORM 2013

We are no strangers to mid and late March snow storms. The largest single day snowfall for March came on March 19,1906 with 12.1″ of snowfall! But do you remember the late season snow storm that started on this date in 2013?

Sunday March 24th, 2013 was whopper of a snow. 6.2″ of snow fell on the 24th setting a record for the date. The three day totals ending the 26th reached 9.2″ for Indianapolis! By daybreak Monday the 25th some areas of western Indiana were buried under 10″ of snowfall!

Here are some of the images from our archives:

SNOW IS STILL POSSIBLE?

With spring fever at a premium this Friday afternoon could snow still be in the cards? It sure can!

We haven’t seen the last of snow historically – at least flurries have fallen form March 24th through May 9th 112 of the 121 years of snowfall records for Indianapolis (92%).

The latest measurable snowfall in the city of Indianapolis is .9″ on May 9th 1923. The last ‘sticking’ May snow was May 6, 1989 with .2″ officially.