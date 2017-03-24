Warmest in a month today! Rainy times ahead for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No doubt a milder start this morning! In fact, temperatures right now are running 20-25° warmer than 24 hours ago, only a light jacket needed. We are also dry in central Indiana while under mostly cloudy skies. It will be very warm this afternoon, the warmest of the month, as highs reach the lower 70s by 4 p.m. It will be breezy through the day but warm nonetheless. Enjoy it as the dry weather holds for now!

A strong area of low pressure is making its mark in the Rockies at this hour! Blizzard warnings are in effect, east of Denver, as we remain on the warmer side of things. This system will eventually bring us rain and storm chances heading into tomorrow and through Sunday.

As of now, scattered stuff expected tomorrow with plenty of dry time in between. Mild too. It appears that some storms may become heavier by Saturday evening. Sunday will be the wettest of the weekend and cloudiest. This will push our temperatures down a bit but still mild for this time of month!