Abby Williams’ mom: “These girls were the most precious gifts we had”

MONTICELLO, Ind. – Five weeks after Abby Williams and Liberty German were found murdered in Delphi, a neighboring community joins together in support of their families.

Abby’s mother Anna spoke at the memorial event held in Monticello.

“These girls were the most precious gifts we had,” Anna said.

Through tears, Williams thanked the dozens of people gathered outside the White County Courthouse and the investigators working on the case.

“We will forever be grateful to the men and women who have spent countless hours to help us find justice,” she said.

Less than 15 miles away, Abby and her best friend Libby were found murdered near the Delphi trails last month. Williams opened up about what is helping their families get through each day.

“Your encouraging words, words from our churches, the cards I get every day… that say we’re still praying for you,” Williams said.

The people who attended the vigil signed posters and wore t-shirts with the girls’ names on them. The vigil comes one day after investigators announced they will have fewer detectives on the ground in Delphi, but state police say catching Abby and Libby’s killer is still a top priority.

“In the midst of hurt and pain to see the good… that there is still good,” said Cornerstone Community Church Senior Pastor Julian Herrera.

“We are going to get through this,” said Williams. “We need to stick together.

If you have any information about who killed Abby and Libby, you can call in a tip to 844-459-5786. You can also email tips to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.