Bulldogs take over Butler campus for Bulldog Jog

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Butler’s beloved mascot wasn’t the only bulldog on campus Saturday morning. Hundreds of pooches and their owners took over for the annual Bulldog Jog.

The Bulldog Jog started 21 years ago as part of the university’s homecoming. However, the Bulldog Jog has grown into an event in its own right over the years as more and more people participate.

The Bulldog Jog’s purpose has four parts: the event raises money for student scholarships at Butler, it promotes the health and recreation center on campus, raises supplies for local dog causes, and offers an outreach program to the surrounding community.

Many people choose to walk the one mile course with their bulldogs in tow, while other, more ambitious participants, took off from the starting line at a full pace run.

Official Butler University mascot, Trip, proudly served as Grand Marshall for the run and dog walks. Trip’s and other dogs presence is meant to remind participants to bring items and supplies for their furry friends at the Indiana Bulldog Rescue and the Humane Society of Indianapolis to help take care of other dogs.