Eastbound lanes of I-70 close due to police chase

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Late Friday night, a police chase closed part of I-70.

Police say they were pursuing a vehicle that fit the description of a vehicle involved in an attempted robbery at a Papa Johns earlier that night.

The vehicle was eventually stopped by a maneuver by police.

An adult male was driving the car. A juvenile male was also in the vehicle.

The adult was taken in for questioning and the juvenile was taken to the hospital for a routine checkup.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.