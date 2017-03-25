Mayor and Police Chief walk streets of dangerous neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- On Saturday, Mayor Joe Hogsett (D) and the Indianapolis's police Chief Bryan Roach hit the streets of one of the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods, near the intersection of 10th Street and Rural Avenue. Their goal was to build partnerships and trust as a way of pushing crime out of that community.

“Our corner is notorious,” said Julie Crow, adding that reputation scares business away from her antiques store, which she’s had here for the past five years. She was happy to share her concerns with Mayor Hogsett and Chief Roach, hopeful their attention will help her notorious corner.

“It seems to me it’s always more important to listen than do the talking,” said Mayor Hogsett.

10th and Rural is part of town rife with violence; just last month, a woman was found shot to death in an alley there and residents say drug dealing and prostitution happen out in the open.

Chief Roach says to make this place safer, police need stronger ties to the people who live here.

“They’re [residents] intimately aware of what’s going on,” said Roach, “police officers try and be that, but don’t do a very good job unless we’re getting out and doing things like this.

Rosina Lewis has sold barbeque in the neighborhood for the past five years, and enjoyed seeing the Mayor and Chief walking the streets.

“It shows that he’s concerned in the neighborhood and I like to see that,” said Lewis.